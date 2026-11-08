 60% unemployment in Syria... youth, graduates are the most affected

The unemployment rate in Syria is rising, as the Syrian economy has lost about 55% of its size, weakening the production base and eliminating job opportunities, which has directly affected the purchasing power of the Syrian citizen.

 60% unemployment in Syria... youth, graduates are the most affected
NEWS
8 November, 2026   03:10
AL-HASAKAH
BOTAN HASSAN
+

Unemployment rates have significantly increased in recent years due to the decline in the ability of both the public and private sectors to provide jobs, and the destruction of their infrastructure during the years of war.

The Syrian Minister of Industry, Nidal Al-Shaar, estimated the unemployment rates in Syria to exceed 60% by the end of 2025, indicating that the transitional government received the country "completely destroyed," as he described it, and confirming that the scale of the disaster exceeds the estimates.

In contrast, the International Labor Organization estimated the unemployment rate in Syria to be around 13.6% in 2025, compared to approximately 24% according to the latest estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics for 2022.
In this context, researcher and economic expert, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Link Foundation, Hani Hamza, considered unemployment one of the most prominent economic and social challenges in Syria, especially among youth, recent graduates, and women.

Hamza explained that the problem is not limited to the scarcity of job opportunities, but also includes the prevalence of unstable work and low income.

Causes of unemployment

Hamza linked the rise in unemployment to several factors, most notably the decline in productive activity, the damage to a number of economic establishments, the increase in production costs, the limited investments, as well as the challenges facing small and medium enterprises.

He pointed out that the solution lies in addressing and revitalizing the productive sectors, providing a suitable environment for investment, and expanding job opportunities.

He pointed out the gap between most educational specializations and the needs of the labor market, especially in professional, technical, and digital skills. Pointing out that efforts are currently underway to bridge this gap by developing vocational education, enhancing practical training, and linking educational programs to the needs of economic sectors, with a focus on skills that help young people enter the job market or establish their own projects.

The consequences

Hani Hamza pointed out that the increase in the unemployment rate leads to a decline in household income and their ability to secure basic needs, and it also affects market activity and demand for goods and services.

He explained that providing stable job opportunities, improving income levels, and supporting productive projects are essential approaches to enhancing purchasing power and improving living conditions.

He added that unemployment affects the stability of young people and their ability to plan for the future, and it may drive some of them to seek job opportunities outside the country. Therefore, providing suitable job opportunities, supporting entrepreneurial initiatives, and developing professional and digital skills can contribute to enhancing the prospects for youth within Syria and harnessing their potential for development and reconstruction.

The solution

Regarding the most important economic measures that should be taken to reduce unemployment, researcher and economic expert Hani Hamza emphasized the importance of focusing on supporting productive sectors, facilitating the establishment of small and medium enterprises, expanding financing opportunities, stimulating investments, in addition to developing vocational education and training linked to market needs.

He pointed out that they have started building an accurate database about the labor market to help direct economic and training programs are much needed in current situation.

He believed that new job opportunities could be provided in light of the weakness of productive sectors and the decline in investments, by prioritizing sectors capable of absorbing labor, such as agriculture, food industries, construction, and services, and supporting small and medium enterprises.

He added, "The digital economy and remote work represent an important opportunity for young people, provided that the necessary skills and technical infrastructure are developed." Emphasizing that strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors, as well as educational and community institutions, is a key factor in transforming local potentials into sustainable job opportunities.

The Syrian economy had lost more than 55% of its size between 2011 and 2025, alongside a decline in agriculture by about 71% and industry by 76%, which weakened the productive base that is supposed to absorb those entering the labor market.

It is worth noting that unemployment rates in Syria reached their lowest levels in 1991, where they were around 6.80%.

ANHA

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