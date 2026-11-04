Girkê Legê initiative condemns attacks on Hasakah students

The People’s Initiative in Girkê Legê condemned the attacks on students in Hasakah following their calls for the right to education in Kurdish, demanding an end to such practices and accountability for those responsible.

Girkê Legê initiative condemns attacks on Hasakah students
NEWS
4 November, 2026   17:13
QAMISHLO
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The People’s Initiative in Girkê Legê issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the threats and attacks against students in Hasakah and rejecting practices targeting their right to education in their mother tongue.

The statement was read in front of the city council building by Idris Mulla Sharif, co-chair of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) office in the city.

The statement said, “We strongly condemn the threats and attacks against students for demanding their legitimate right to education in Kurdish. We consider these practices a violation of their rights and an attempt to intimidate them and deter them from demanding those rights.”

It added that targeting students for upholding their mother tongue and national identity was unacceptable and condemnable, ran counter to the principles of freedom, justice and equality, and posed a threat to social peace and coexistence among the components of Syrian society.

The statement noted that the Kurdish people are an integral part of Syria, adding that stability, democracy and justice cannot be achieved without recognizing and guaranteeing their rights and those of all components of Syrian society.

It called on the transitional government, the Governor of Hasakah and the security authorities to fulfil their responsibilities, put an end to the threats and attacks, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the protection of students and their right to education in their mother tongue.

Meanwhile, students taking part in a demonstration in Hasakah today were attacked by individuals described as troublemakers and instigators of unrest who had come from the al-Ghuwairan and al-Nashwa neighbourhoods. The incident occurred as the students marched from al-Hamama roundabout towards the Education Directorate building and then the Governorate building.

ANHA


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