Israeli military movements in Daraa, Quneitra countryside amid military exercises 

Israeli forces deployed military vehicles and tanks to areas in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra, conducted military exercises, and carried out house searches in Jabaata al-Khashab.

Israeli military movements in Daraa, Quneitra countryside amid military exercises 
NEWS
4 November, 2026   11:14
NEWSDESK 
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Local sources reported today that an Israeli military force consisting of five vehicles advanced from al-Jazira barracks toward the towns of Saysoun and al-Masritiyah in western rural Daraa, before continuing toward the Quneitra countryside and reaching the Abu al-Ghaythar crossing.

The sources added that three Israeli tanks moved toward the al-Maakar area and began conducting military exercises, while another patrol advanced from the areas of Maariya and Abdeen toward the villages of Jamla and al-Masritiyah in western rural Daraa.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out house searches in the town of Jabaata al-Khashab in the Quneitra countryside. No information was reported regarding arrests or injuries.

A-H 

ANHA 

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