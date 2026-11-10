Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties after chlorine leak in Iraq’s 1

Dozens of female students suffered breathing difficulties following a chlorine gas leak at a dairy plant in Iraq’s Maysan province, amid reports that the number of affected students is rising.

Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties after chlorine leak in Iraq’s 1
NEWS
10 November, 2026   16:37
NEWS DESK
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More than 70 female students suffered breathing difficulties today after chlorine gas leaked from a dairy plant in central Amarah, in Iraq’s Maysan province. The number of affected students continues to rise, prompting their transfer to hospital for treatment.

Iraqi media outlets reported renewed cases of suffocation among students at Al-Zahra School in the Cairo neighborhood, near the dairy plant. The incident also prompted a decision to suspend afternoon classes at schools near the facility.

For his part, Iraqi Ministry of Education spokesperson Karim al-Sayyid said in a media statement that the ministry was following up on the incident and monitoring the affected students’ health, noting that the number of students affected by the gas was continuing to increase.

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