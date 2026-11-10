Rubio: No current need for large-scale military operations against Iran

Marco Rubio affirmed that sanctions and a naval blockade are yielding significant results against Iran. He ruled out large-scale military operations for the time being, while noting that Washington remains open to a genuine agreement with Tehran.

Rubio: No current need for large-scale military operations against Iran
WORLD-Middle East
10 November, 2026   19:33
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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced today that the economic sanctions and naval blockade imposed on Iran are producing substantial results. He indicated that, at this stage, U.S. President Donald Trump sees no need to launch large-scale military operations against Tehran.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris, Rubio stated that he had informed Washington’s allies that "the economic campaign is so devastating that there is currently no need for major combat operations." He emphasized that the impact of the sanctions is intensifying day by day and that economic pressure on Iran is poised to escalate further.

He added that the economic damage Washington is inflicting on Iran is compounding over time, noting that Tehran is currently unable to sell its oil on global markets, while the Iranian people bear the consequences of their leadership's policies.

At the same time, Rubio reaffirmed that the United States remains open to reaching a "genuine agreement" with Iran, though he described the conditions currently proposed by Tehran as "absurd." He observed that the results of the policy of economic pressure would become more apparent in the coming weeks and months, as Washington relies on sanctions and a naval blockade to weaken Iran’s economic capabilities without, for the time being, resorting to large-scale military escalation.

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