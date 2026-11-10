Energy agency: world faces largest energy crisis in history

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has warned of the largest energy crisis in history, urging Switzerland to support nuclear energy and to diversify both its energy sources and its trading partners.

Energy agency: world faces largest energy crisis in history
NEWS
10 November, 2026   20:42
NEWS DESK
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Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, has called on Switzerland to support the construction of a new nuclear power plant. He emphasized the necessity of diversifying energy sources and trading partners, as well as increasing reliance on domestic resources, to ensure security of supply and meet climate goals.

Birol warned that the world is facing "the largest energy crisis in its history," driven by supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions factors that pose significant challenges to energy security and economic stability.

He stressed that the current situation requires a re-evaluation of energy policies, an expansion of energy supply options, and the diversification of trading partners, alongside a greater utilization of local resources.

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper *Le Temps*, Birol noted that security of supply has become a primary priority for governments. He explained that relying on a limited number of sources or specific trading partners leaves nations more vulnerable to the risks of international crises and market volatility. He advocated for the development of more diverse and resilient energy systems capable of withstanding disruptions and external pressures.

ANHA

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