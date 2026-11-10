Energy agency: world faces largest energy crisis in history Rubio: No current need for large-scale military operations against Iran Dozens of female students suffer breathing difficulties after chlorine leak in Iraq’s 1 Sara Org calls for accountability for femicide Turkish Parliament speaker meets with political parties 370 displaced families to return on Thursday Students in Derik and Rimelan vow to continue protests Qamishlo Students protest reduction in Kurdish language lessons Calm returns to Wadi Barada following yesterday’s clashes Kurdish researcher warns unilateral government threatens Kurdistan Region Accidents in motorcycle exacerbate in Çil Axa PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is not enough; laws need to be changed Hawar News Agency Plan – 10 November 2026 Heavy clashes in Wadi Barada, Damascus Countryside