Qamishlo Sport crowned Syrian U-18 league champions

Qamishlo Sport youth team crowned Syrian league champions, winning the inaugural Syrian U-18 Women's Football League title for the 2026–2027 season. Team player Lilas Ibrahim also claimed the top scorer award with 15 goals.

Qamishlo Sport crowned Syrian U-18 league champions
NEWS
5 November, 2026   11:56
NEWSDESK 
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The team was crowned champions on Wednesday after competing with Al-Riyadi for the top spot in the league.

Qamishlo Sport moved closer to securing the title after defeating Al-Ruwad's youth team 4–0 in a match held in Aleppo as part of the sixth round of the second half of the season. Fatima al-Ahmad scored twice, while Rojin Abdul Qader and Denz Shabo added the other two goals.

In the individual awards, Lilas Ibrahim topped the scoring charts with 15 goals, ahead of Mase Mina of Al-Riyadi, who scored 12, while her Qamishlo Sport teammate Rojin Abdul Qader finished third with 10 goals.

Qamishlo Sport goalkeeper Media Shawkat won the league's Best Goalkeeper award after delivering an outstanding performance throughout the competition, conceding just two goals on the team's path to the title.

The achievement adds to the club's record in Syrian women's football. Its senior women's team previously won the Syrian league title for three consecutive seasons: 2023–2024, 2024–2025 and 2025–2026. The club's youth teams have also won titles in several seasons.

A-H

ANHA

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