Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas

The eighth convoy of displaced residents from Serêkaniyê and its countryside has set off, carrying 447 families, as part of ongoing efforts to return displaced people to their homes and end their suffering.

Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
Another convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs  heads back to their areas
NEWS
5 November, 2026   11:27
HASAKAH 
+

The eighth convoy of displaced residents from the city of Serêkaniyê and its countryside departed today, carrying around 447 families, as part of efforts to facilitate their return to their areas of origin, help them return to their homes and bring an end to their displacement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Internal Security Commander Mahmoud Khalil announced at a press conference yesterday, following the departure of the seventh convoy, that the ninth group of displaced families would set off next week. He said efforts were underway to include around 1,000 families in the convoy.

The seventh convoy departed on Wednesday.

A-H 

ANHA


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