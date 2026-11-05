Kobani University students condemn attack on Hasakah students

Kobani University students have expressed solidarity with students in Hasakah and condemned the attack against them as they demanded their legitimate linguistic and cultural rights.

Kobani University students condemn attack on Hasakah students
NEWS
5 November, 2026   12:31
KOBANI
+

In a statement read outside the university building by Heva Bozan, a second-year chemistry student, Kobani University students strongly condemned the attack on Kurdish students in Hasakah, who had taken to the streets to demand their legitimate linguistic and cultural rights.

The statement stressed that the attack, the violations committed against the students and the injuries sustained by several of them were unacceptable in every respect.

It also condemned the ISIS-style gestures and slogans, as well as threats made by some of the attackers, describing these acts as a serious threat to students' safety and dignity.

The statement emphasized that demanding linguistic and cultural rights does not constitute hostility toward any people, but is a legitimate and fundamental right. It added that attacking students because of their identity and demands constitutes a violation of their rights.

It also rejected Baathist and chauvinist mindsets and all forms of ethnic intolerance that seek to deny the Kurdish people their rights or suppress their legitimate demands.

The statement called on all Kurdish students around the world, from schoolchildren to university students, to unite their voices and positions in support of Hasakah students and raise their voices in defense of their people's rights and dignity.

It further urged all democratic forces, free-thinking students and human rights organizations to take a clear stance against these attacks, protect students and ensure that such violations are not repeated.

The statement concluded: "Our language is our right, our identity is our dignity, and our people's rights are non-negotiable. One voice, one stance, rights that cannot be denied."

A-H

ANHA 


Tags:

Previous Article

Qamishlo Sport crowned Syrian U-18 league champions

Next Article

Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys

Related News

Hozan Karkondi: Kurdish ranks eighth worldwide with 918,123 words

Hozan Karkondi: Kurdish ranks eighth worldwide with 918...

6 November, 2026 - 02:55

Children injured in explosion at school in Zerghan

Children injured in explosion at school in Zerghan

4 November, 2026 - 17:05

Rojava University students call for protection of university autonomy

Rojava University students call for protection of unive...

3 November, 2026 - 15:33

Israeli military movements in Daraa, Quneitra countryside amid military exercises 

Israeli military movements in Daraa, Quneitra countrysi...

4 November, 2026 - 11:14

Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Zerghan

Child killed, 14 injured in school landmine blast in Ze...

4 November, 2026 - 21:30

Kongra Star in Tel Tamr condemns attack on Hasakah students

Kongra Star in Tel Tamr condemns attack on Hasakah stud...

5 November, 2026 - 19:45