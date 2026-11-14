Qamishlo residents struggle to afford heating fuel

Residents of Qamishlo have expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent increases in diesel and essential commodity prices, saying that declining purchasing power and stagnant wages have made it increasingly difficult for many families to meet their daily needs and afford heating, particularly as temperatures drop and electricity outages continue. Participants in public protests have also warned of rising poverty and said that most residents can no longer afford fuel at current prices.

Qamishlo residents struggle to afford heating fuel
SOCIETY - LIFE
14 November, 2026   05:55
QAMISHLO
MOHAMMED ALO
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The fuel crisis in Hasakah Governorate has worsened following the Syrian transitional government's takeover of the oil sector, amid growing public discontent over rising fuel prices and difficulties securing heating diesel as winter approaches.

Under a decision issued by the transitional government's Ministry of Energy on September 13, the price of a litre of diesel rose from 125 to 175 new Syrian pounds, equivalent to 17,500 old Syrian pounds, marking a 40 percent increase. The price of 95-octane petrol also increased from 152 to 195 new pounds, while 90-octane petrol rose from 147 to 185 pounds. The increases also affected domestic and industrial gas prices.

During the 2025–2026 season, the Autonomous Administration had allocated each family 300 litres of heating diesel at a price of 1,050 old Syrian pounds per litre, equivalent to 10.5 new pounds, bringing the total cost to 315,000 old pounds.

To assess the impact of the price increases, Hawar News Agency spoke to several residents during a sit-in organised by the People's Livelihood Defence Gathering in the city. Participants voiced their opposition to increases in fuel and essential commodity prices, calling for greater consideration of residents' living conditions.

90% of Residents Unable to Afford Diesel

Bashir Hassan, a member of the People's Livelihood Defence Gathering, said the protests were organised in response to recent decisions to raise the prices of goods and diesel. He explained that higher fuel prices affect all aspects of daily life, from transportation costs to the prices of essential goods and necessities.

He added that poverty continues to rise while people's incomes remain unchanged, noting that employees earning no more than $100 a month can no longer afford their basic needs.

Hassan also addressed the approaching winter and the traditional 40-day cold period, when temperatures drop sharply. He questioned how families would be able to provide heating for their children and homes, saying that around 90 percent of residents cannot afford diesel at its current price of 17,500 old Syrian pounds per litre.

He explained that a barrel of diesel costs around $250, while many workers earn no more than $100 a month. He added that reports of heating diesel being sold at 11,500 old Syrian pounds per litre do little to address the problem, as 200 litres would cost around $150, an amount beyond the purchasing power of large sections of the population.

Hassan pointed out that these living conditions have directly affected children, patients and older people. Children are forced to spend long periods under blankets because their families cannot afford to operate heaters. This is compounded by electricity shortages, with power available for no more than two hours a day, and rising costs of private generator subscriptions following the removal of subsidies.

He added that a daily labourer's wage does not reach 100,000 Syrian pounds, making it extremely difficult to afford heating supplies. He stressed that residents can no longer bear the costs of operating heaters amid rising prices.

100 Litres of Heating Diesel: Questions Over Allocation and Cost

A few days ago, Iqbal Mansour, head of the Energy Committee in the transitional government's parliament, announced the start of distributing 100 litres of heating diesel to each family in three governorates at a price of 115 new Syrian pounds per litre. He said the plan aims to reach one million families within three months.

The announcement raised questions about whether the allocated quantity would be sufficient to meet families' heating needs throughout the winter, particularly in areas experiencing sharp drops in temperature. For many families, 100 litres represent only a fraction of their heating requirements, while the total cost amounts to 11,500 new Syrian pounds.

Two Barrels to Heat a Home: Costs Beyond Families' Means

For his part, resident Shafiq Baroki said the protests were organised to oppose decisions to raise the prices of essential goods, particularly fuel, highlighting the significant gap between wages and diesel prices.

Baroki questioned how residents could afford these costs when monthly salaries do not exceed $100, while a barrel of diesel costs around $250. He stressed that the announcement of diesel distribution at 115 new Syrian pounds per litre does not change the reality that residents cannot afford to buy it.

He added that many residents have been forced to borrow money to meet their needs, explaining that a single household requires at least two barrels of diesel during the winter, bringing heating costs to more than $500, an amount most families cannot afford.

Baroki also noted that some employees have not received their salaries for two years, amid the suspension of government offices and declining employment opportunities. He said blankets are no longer enough to protect residents from the cold, while the cost of living continues to rise due to higher fuel and essential commodity prices and declining purchasing power.

He concluded by stressing the difficult conditions residents face as winter approaches, with many unable to afford diesel and other basic heating necessities.

ANHA


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