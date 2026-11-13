One soldier killed, two injured over Attack in eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside

One soldier was killed and two others injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the town of Jadeedat Bakara, east of Deir ez-Zor, days after a landmine explosion killed and wounded several people in the area.

One soldier killed, two injured over Attack in eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside
NEWS
13 November, 2026   18:52
NEWS DESK
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One soldier was killed and two others injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the town of Jadeedat Bakara, east of Deir ez-Zor, according to the Media and Communications Department of the Ministry of Defence, as reported by SANA.

Earlier, on November 7, one soldier was killed and another injured when a landmine left behind by the former regime exploded in the Mayadin area of eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

a.k

ANHA

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