Kobani farmers unable to cultivate their land

Farmers in the countryside of Kobani have so far been unable to cultivate their land due to rising diesel prices and delays in the distribution of their agricultural fuel allocations. As the planting season begins, farmers have called on the relevant authorities to reduce production costs and provide support to the agricultural sector.

Kobani farmers unable to cultivate their land
Kobani farmers unable to cultivate their land
Kobani farmers unable to cultivate their land
Kobani farmers unable to cultivate their land
Kobani farmers unable to cultivate their land
SOCIETY - LIFE
27 October, 2026   02:59
KOBANI
+

Farmers in the countryside of Kobani have expressed their dissatisfaction with rising diesel prices and delays in its distribution for agricultural purposes. They stressed that the increased costs of ploughing and cultivation are preventing them from starting their work and threatening their livelihoods as the planting season gets underway.

On 13 September, the transitional government raised the price of diesel from 12,500 to 17,500 per liter, alongside increases in petrol and gas prices, placing an additional burden on farmers.

Farmer Habash Nouri Mohammad, from the village of Quri, southwest of Kobani, told our agency: “I have not started planting yet, and I will not be able to do so if diesel prices remain at this level. And it is not just me; all farmers in the countryside of Kobani are unable to cultivate their land.”

Mohammad compared the current season with the previous year, noting that diesel and seeds were distributed on time and at reasonable prices last year. This year, however, agricultural diesel has not yet been distributed to farmers, while prices have also increased.

He explained that he owns four hectares of land on which he relies entirely for his livelihood, but he is unable to cultivate it because of the high costs. He warned of the consequences of this situation continuing for residents of the area, many of whom depend on agriculture.

“If the agricultural situation remains as it is this year and farmers are unable to cultivate their land, living conditions in Kobani will head towards a major catastrophe,” he said.

For his part, farmer Mahmoud Ibrahim Osi said that he had not yet received his heating diesel allocation, adding: “At this time every year, the Autonomous Administration used to distribute all heating diesel and agricultural diesel allocations. However, the interim government has remained silent on this matter so far.”

Osi pointed out that he owns eight hectares of land, whose produce provides for his family, but he has been unable to plough or cultivate it because of the high costs. He stressed that the problem affects farmers in most villages around Kobani.

He called on the relevant authorities to give greater attention to the agricultural sector and reduce the prices of diesel and other agricultural supplies, enabling farmers to cultivate their land and secure their livelihoods.

ANHA


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