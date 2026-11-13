Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire

Residents of Amuda commemorated the cinema fire with a memorial event at the site of the tragedy, featuring survivors’ testimonies, speeches and poems recalling the children who lost their lives and the sacrifice of Mohammed Said Agha al-Daqouri, who died while attempting to rescue them.

Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire
NEWS
13 November, 2026   19:58
QAMISHLO
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Residents of Amuda today commemorated the Amuda Cinema fire, which occurred on November 13, 1960, with a memorial event held at the site of the cinema. The event was attended by Jihan Hossam, head of the district administration, representatives of civil institutions, the Amuda Council and the Martyrs’ Families Council.

The event began with a minute of silence, followed by a presentation by Kurdish language teacher Arshak Baravi, who discussed aspects of the tragedy and its place in the historical memory of the city's residents.

Mohammed Said Farso, a member of the Martyrs’ Families Council, then spoke about the suffering of the children trapped inside the cinema, their screams and cries for help, which remain vivid in the memories of those who witnessed the incident.

He also recalled the immense pain experienced by the children and the psychological and human impact the tragedy left on survivors and the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Sherin Yusuf, co-chair of the Rojava Film Commune, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of preserving the memory of the children who lost their lives in the Amuda Cinema fire, safeguarding their dignity and keeping the tragedy alive in people's memories.

The event also featured poetry readings by Kurdish poet Farhad Mardi and Rojava University professor Bashir Mulla Nawaf, who reflected on the loss and grief the incident left in the hearts of Amuda's residents.

Several survivors shared their testimonies, recalling the moments they experienced inside the cinema, including scenes of fear, attempts to escape and children's cries for help amid the flames.

Speakers also paid tribute to Mohammed Said Agha al-Daqouri, who entered the cinema to rescue the children and continued trying to bring them out until he lost his life during the rescue effort. They said his name remains a symbol of sacrifice and humanity in the city's collective memory.

According to accounts presented during the event, the fire broke out at Shahrazad Cinema during a film screening attended by hundreds of schoolchildren. The screening had been organized to raise funds in support of the Algerian Revolution. The tragedy claimed the lives of approximately 280 children, leaving a lasting mark on the memory of Amuda and its residents.

The Amuda Cinema fire took place on November 13, 1960, when a fire broke out inside Shahrazad Cinema during a film screening attended by hundreds of schoolchildren as part of an initiative to raise funds for the Algerian Revolution. The cinema hall became the scene of a tragedy as flames trapped the children, many of whom were unable to escape. Approximately 280 children lost their lives, leaving their families and the city's residents with profound grief.

Following the memorial event, attendees headed to the Mohammed Sheikho Center for Culture and Art to take part in the activities of the sixth Rojava International Film Festival.

ANHA

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