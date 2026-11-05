 New Israeli movements in Quneitra countryside

Heavy Israeli machineries, including excavators, entered the al-Maakar area, west of Saida al-Hanout in the Quneitra countryside, to continue excavation and land-clearing operations as part of the "Sufa 53 Line" project.

 New Israeli movements in Quneitra countryside
NEWS
5 November, 2026   13:31
NEWS DESK
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The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Israeli forces deployed additional heavy machineries, including "Packer"-type excavators, through the Abu al-Ghaithar gate towards the al-Maakar area, west of Saida al-Hanout in the Quneitra countryside, to continue excavation and land-clearing operations as part of the "Sufa 53 Line" project.

The Observatory explained that the machinery reached a site where other heavy equipment had previously been deployed, as part of ongoing Israeli military movements in several areas of the Quneitra countryside.

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