Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys

The Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Forces for Security Affairs in Hasakah Governorate said that protecting residents' lives and clearing the area of landmines and remnants of war are the main reasons for delaying the dispatch of convoys returning displaced people to Serêkaniyê and its countryside.

Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys
Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys
Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys
Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys
Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys
Mines, lack of security delay return of IDPs convoys
NEWS
5 November, 2026   13:04
NEWSDESK 
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Mahmoud Khalil, Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Forces for Security Affairs in Hasakah Governorate, stressed that ensuring residents' safety and securing villages against the threat of explosive remnants of war are the main reasons for postponing some return convoys heading to Serêkaniyê and its countryside.

Khalil made the remarks today as another convoy departed for Serêkaniyê. He explained that the lack of full security stability in some areas remains a major obstacle, noting that randomly planted minefields pose the greatest challenge.

He pointed out that many minefield maps are unavailable, making clearance operations extremely complicated. Specialized engineering and demining teams face considerable difficulties while surveying and securing villages due to the widespread and indiscriminate placement of mines.

He added that several families who returned in previous periods had been affected by mine explosions, resulting in deaths and injuries and causing great pain for both the security institution and the community.

Khalil stressed that military forces, Internal Security Forces and partner organizations are continuously working on the ground to clear villages and fully secure them before allowing any new convoys to pass, in order to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

He said that convoy operations would continue, with further convoys scheduled to depart next week, including residents of Serêkaniyê.

A-H 

ANHA 


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