Syrian woman killed, child injured by Lebanese border guards

A Syrian woman was killed and a child was injured by gunfire from Lebanese border guards while crossing the border, in an incident highlighting the risks faced by civilians, particularly women and children.

Syrian woman killed, child injured by Lebanese border guards
NEWS
5 November, 2026   13:49
 NEWS DESK
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A Syrian woman was killed and a child from the same family was injured by gunfire from Lebanese border guards today while attempting to cross the Syrian-Lebanese border irregularly in the Qalamoun highlands, opposite the Arsal highlands in Lebanon, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The incident highlights the risks faced by civilians, particularly women and children, when attempting to cross the border through irregular routes and rugged mountainous areas.

In a previous incident on 18 October, the Syrian Observatory documented the beating of a man who was accompanied by a woman and a child by border guard personnel in the border area between Syria and Lebanon, between Wadi al-Wawayat and the town of al-Ma'ajir.

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