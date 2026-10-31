New Israeli checkpoints search passersby in Daraa countryside

Israeli forces set up checkpoints around the villages of Abdeen and Wadi al-Raqad in western rural Daraa and began searching passersby, while illuminating flares were fired over the town of Bariqa in rural Quneitra last night.

New Israeli checkpoints search passersby in Daraa countryside
NEWS
31 October, 2026   10:12
NEWSDESK 
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Local sources reported that a convoy of six Israeli military vehicles moved from al-Jazira barracks, near the village of Maariya, toward the village of Abdeen in western rural Daraa.

According to the sources, the convoy passed through the center of Abdeen before heading toward Wadi al-Raqad, where the forces set up checkpoints at both locations and began searching passersby.

In a related development, Israeli occupation forces fired illuminating flares over the town of Bariqa in Quneitra province last night.

These movements come amid continued Israeli incursions and military activity in parts of the Daraa and Quneitra countryside.

 A-H 

ANHA

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