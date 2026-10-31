Floods in Syria kill 7 people, cause widespread damage in 72 hours

Heavy rainfall and floods that swept across Syria over the past 72 hours have claimed the lives of seven people, including five children, and caused extensive damage to bridges and main roads. Travel between several governorates remains disrupted, with some roads still closed and others partially reopened for emergency traffic.

Floods in Syria kill 7 people, cause widespread damage in 72 hours
NEWS
31 October, 2026   11:55
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Syria has witnessed heavy rainfall and storms over the past 72 hours, triggering floods and flash floods in several areas. According to figures released by the Syrian Civil Defense teams operating under the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, the flooding has caused casualties and significant damage.

In a report on the latest developments, the Civil Defense said its teams had carried out around 600 field responses over the past 72 hours across the governorates of Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah, Hama, Homs, Latakia, Tartous and Daraa. The operations were conducted with the support of engineering equipment and relevant authorities to address the impact of the floods, evacuate stranded families, and protect lives and property.

Seven people were reported killed in incidents related to the floods, including five children who drowned in pools of water formed by accumulated rainwater. Another man died in a traffic accident caused by the floods, while a second man was swept away by floodwaters in the Hreibsheh area in the Deir ez-Zor countryside.

Main Roads Between Syrian Governorates

The impact of the floods that hit several Syrian governorates in recent days continues to disrupt travel between provinces, with several main roads damaged or cut off, particularly in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor governorates and the eastern countryside of Homs. The damage has been caused by soil erosion, damaged bridges and culverts, and cracks appearing along some road sections.

The Deir ez-Zor–Damascus highway was reopened to traffic on Friday evening under a system allowing vehicles to travel in organized convoys escorted by road security patrols. The Deir ez-Zor–Raqqa road was also reopened to light vehicles, although some sections remain affected, particularly in the Al-Ghanem Ali area.

The international highway between Raqqa and Aleppo was also reopened to small vehicles following the collapse of the Al-Salmani Bridge west of Tabqa. However, no clear announcement has yet been made regarding whether trucks and heavy vehicles are allowed to use the road.

Bridges and Culverts

According to figures from the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, the floods have put seven bridges, culverts and dirt roads out of service. The damage includes the collapse of Al-Salmani Bridge west of Tabqa, damage to Al-Kantari Bridge, and three bridges in Deir ez-Zor and its countryside. Al-Koum Bridge, which connects the Al-Koum and Al-Taybah areas and serves as an important link between Homs and Raqqa, also collapsed.

The floods also damaged several secondary roads, including the Hunaida–Juaideen road in the Raqqa countryside, which remained closed according to the latest available updates. Cracks and cavities have also appeared along the Al-Mansoura–Al-Rasafa road, prompting warnings against using certain sections.

Meanwhile, other roads have been reopened on an emergency basis, including the Raqqa–Maadan road following repairs to a bridge damaged by the floods, and the Khan Al-Zahraa road near Al-Tabni following intervention by local residents and municipalities.

A-H

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