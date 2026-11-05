Mazloum Abdi offers condolences to Jwan Ibrahim's family

Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi offered his condolences to the family of martyr Jwan Ibrahim, praising his significant contributions throughout the various stages of the Rojava Revolution.

Mazloum Abdi offers condolences to Jwan Ibrahim's family
NEWS
5 November, 2026   15:58
NEWS DESK
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Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi visited the family of martyr Jwan Ibrahim today to offer his condolences and pay tribute to his role in the Rojava Revolution.

Jwan Ibrahim, a fighter with the People's Defence Forces (HPG), was martyred on 31 October 2019 while taking part in the struggle in the mountains of Kurdistan. He had played a prominent role in the Rojava Revolution since its launch in 2012.

During the visit, Mazloum Abdi praised Jwan Ibrahim's leading role, highlighting his contributions throughout the various stages of the Rojava Revolution and his sacrifices for the values and principles in which he believed.

ANHA


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