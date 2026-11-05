Convoy of Serê Kaniyê IDPs returns to their areas

A convoy carrying around 447 families displaced from Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ayn) and its countryside has arrived back in the city and surrounding areas.

Convoy of Serê Kaniyê IDPs returns to their areas
NEWS
5 November, 2026   15:48
 NEWS DESK
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The eighth convoy of displaced people from the city of Serê Kaniyê and its countryside, comprising around 447 families, has arrived in their areas of origin as part of ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of displaced people to their homes and bring an end to their displacement.

The seventh convoy departed yesterday, Wednesday, for its areas of origin in the city’s countryside.

ANHA

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