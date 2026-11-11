Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices

Residents of Tal Tamr blocked the M4 international highway to oil tanker trucks in protest against rising fuel prices. They vowed to continue their action until prices are reduced and heating diesel is made available at prices that take their living conditions into account.

Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices
NEWS
11 November, 2026   16:16
HASAKAH
+

Residents of the city of Tal Tamr blocked the M4 international highway linking Tal Tamr and Aleppo today, preventing oil tankers from passing in protest against rising fuel prices. They called for a reduction in the price of heating diesel and its provision at affordable rates that take their living conditions into account as winter approaches.

The protesters vowed to continue their action and keep the road closed until their demands are met. They noted that current prices are beyond their means and make it difficult for them to meet their heating needs.

Mohannad Alo, one of the protesters, said residents would continue preventing oil tankers from passing until prices are reduced and heating diesel is made available at rates that match their economic circumstances.

Fawaz Ibrahim, meanwhile, said the Autonomous Administration provided residents with 300 liters of diesel for 300,000 old Syrian pounds last winter. He added that a barrel of diesel currently costs $200, making it increasingly difficult for residents to meet their needs amid the prevailing living conditions.

The protesters called for their demands to be addressed urgently and for heating diesel to be provided at affordable prices to ease residents' hardships as winter approaches.

ANHA


Tags:

Previous Article

Mazloum Abdi discusses integration with Dêrik ISF

Next Article

Meeting between Kurtulmuş, DEM Party concludes

Related News

Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, checkpoint set up in Quneitra countryside

Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, check...

9 November, 2026 - 10:35

Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities

Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students'...

9 November, 2026 - 17:13

Seven months without pay for Alouk Water Station workers

Seven months without pay for Alouk Water Station workers

11 November, 2026 - 12:55

PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situation

PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situ...

8 November, 2026 - 15:17

New Israeli incursion and farmers prevented from accessing their lands

New Israeli incursion and farmers prevented from access...

11 November, 2026 - 11:34

Intensive Israeli UAVs flights over skies of Quneitra-Daraa

Intensive Israeli UAVs flights over skies of Quneitra-D...

9 November, 2026 - 19:59