Rojava University condemns campus raid, forced integration

The Rojava University Administration Council condemned the raid by Military Operations Forces on the university campus in Qamishlo and the use of tear gas to disperse a peaceful student gathering, describing the incident as a violation of the sanctity of academic institutions and an assault on students' rights.

Rojava University condemns campus raid, forced integration
Rojava University condemns campus raid, forced integration
Rojava University condemns campus raid, forced integration
Rojava University condemns campus raid, forced integration
NEWS
16 November, 2026   16:42
QAMISHLO
+

The university announced in a statement read by university professor Mezgin Hassen during a press conference held on campus that it rejects any unjust or forced integration process, as well as any attempts to impose a new administrative and academic reality without consensus or consideration for the university's unique status and its students' achievements.

Government delegation's visit

The statement said that a government delegation visited the university today to discuss mechanisms for integrating it into Syria's university system. The delegation included Ahmed Morad, Jihan Hessam, Adnan Berri, and Hassen Sherro.

Peaceful student protest

The statement added that, as the delegation was leaving, students staged a peaceful and civilized protest to demand their legitimate rights, including preserving the university's independence, maintaining its existing academic and administrative status, and safeguarding its distinct identity, which was built through the efforts and sacrifices of the region's people.

The statement noted that the delegation completely ignored the students, saying that its members neither got out nor listened to the demands of the students and other concerned parties.

Campus raid

The statement explained that what followed was an unjustified escalation, involving the deployment of Military Operations Forces, an armed raid on the university campus, and the use of tear gas to disperse a peaceful student gathering.

It described the incident as a violation of all university norms and laws that guarantee freedom of expression and protect the sanctity of educational institutions from militarization.

Rejection of forced integration

The statement reaffirmed the university's absolute rejection of any decisions involving an unfair and forced integration process, as well as any attempts to impose a new administrative and academic reality without consensus or consideration for the university's distinct status and its students' achievements.

It also strongly condemned the use of military force and tear gas inside the academic institution, describing it as an assault on the dignity of students and faculty members and a direct threat to the future of education in the region.

Upholding the university's independence

According to the statement, the university remains committed to its right to continue operating as an independent academic institution, preserving its identity, curricula, and distinct character, free from any dictates that could harm students' interests or their professional and academic futures.

Appeal to human rights organizations

The statement called on student organizations, human rights bodies, and local and international academic institutions to stand with the university and exert pressure to put an end to these violations and ensure that the militarization of the university campus does not happen again.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that universities are beacons of knowledge and dialogue, not arenas for military displays or the suppression of free voices. It added that the university would continue its peaceful and legitimate actions until its just demands were met and its right to free and safe education was protected.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Syriac Language Foundation calls for official recognition of Syriac

Next Article

Rojava University students reject use of force to impose decisions on them

Related News

Kobani students back Rojava University students

Kobani students back Rojava University students

16 November, 2026 - 15:50

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdis...

12 November, 2026 - 14:13

Two people injured by landmine explosion in northern Countryside of Hama

Two people injured by landmine explosion in northern Co...

12 November, 2026 - 18:47

Shengal Resistance Units call for Yazidi unity, reaffirm Iraq’s sovereignty

Shengal Resistance Units call for Yazidi unity, reaffir...

13 November, 2026 - 15:27

Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Education admissions process

Hasakah Governor urges students to follow Higher Educat...

12 November, 2026 - 12:28

UAVs hover over Palmyra, its surroundings

UAVs hover over Palmyra, its surroundings

15 November, 2026 - 17:43