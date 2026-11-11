Damascus residents oppose plan to replace park with shopping centre

A decision to convert a public park in Damascus’ al-Malki neighborhood into a shopping centre has sparked objections among local residents, who have called on the Damascus governor to halt the implementation of the plan. Residents warned of its potential environmental, urban and traffic-related consequences, stressing their commitment to protecting green spaces and public facilities.

Damascus residents oppose plan to replace park with shopping centre
NEWS
11 November, 2026   14:27
DAMASCUS
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Anger and discontent have spread among residents of the Abdel Monem Riad _ al-Malki neighbourhood in Damascus over a decision to convert a public park located between Abdel Monem Riad Avenue and Mohammad Kurd Ali Avenue into a commercial centre. The decision has sparked objections to the conversion of public facilities and green spaces into investment projects.

Residents issued a statement addressed to Damascus Governor Maher Marwan Adlebi, a copy of which was obtained by ANHA agency, calling for the implementation of the decision to be halted. They stressed that the park serves as a public recreational space for local residents and that turning it into a commercial project would infringe on their rights and undermine the public interest for which the property was originally designated.

The statement said residents’ objections were based on a range of legal, technical and environmental grounds. It noted that residential properties in the area had been allocated to their owners through in-kind regulatory compensation, following the expropriation of portions of their original land in exchange for their designation for public use, including the park and its associated facilities.

Residents said converting the park into an investment project would contradict the principles underpinning the compensation process. They cited Expropriation Law No. 20 of 1983 and Urban Planning and Construction Law No. 23 of 2015, particularly Article 17(b), which they said prohibits changing the zoning status of sites designated as public parks.

The statement also pointed out that the park contains a water well belonging to the Civil Defence system, which is used to meet water needs during emergencies. Residents warned that excavation and concrete construction work could threaten the well and its associated facilities.

Residents further warned of the project's potential impact on the environment, urban fabric and traffic, noting that establishing a commercial centre within residential side streets could lead to traffic congestion as well as noise and visual pollution, in addition to undermining the area's residential character.

The residents called on the Damascus governor to halt the implementation of the decision, protect the water well and open dialogue with the local community. They also affirmed their intention to challenge the decision before the Administrative Court, while calling for a peaceful protest in front of the governorate building to demand the preservation of the park and green spaces.


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