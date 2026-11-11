Damascus residents oppose plan to replace park with shopping centre IRGC shells villages in Eastern Kurdistan Iraqi authorities destroy 3 ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk Seven months without pay for Alouk Water Station workers New Israeli incursion and farmers prevented from accessing their lands 370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow Political analyst: party disputes threaten Kurdish achievements in Kurdistan region Possibility of Syria joining to "Mecca Agreement” raising many questions ANHA agency– November 11, 2026 Israeli shelling targets outskirts of Beit Jinn town in Damascus countryside Israeli military activity escalates in Daraa Countryside 4 killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza Energy agency: world faces largest energy crisis in history Rubio: No current need for large-scale military operations against Iran