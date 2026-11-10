Israeli shelling targets outskirts of Beit Jinn town in Damascus countryside

Israeli forces targeted the outskirts of the town of Beit Jinn, in the western countryside of Damascus, with two artillery shells. There are no reports of casualties or material damage.

Israeli shelling targets outskirts of Beit Jinn town in Damascus countryside
NEWS
10 November, 2026   22:29
NEWS DESK
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This evening, Israeli forces targeted the outskirts of the town of Beit Jinn, in the western countryside of Damascus, with two artillery shells. No information has been reported regarding casualties, nor has the extent of any material damage been determined.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that, since the beginning of 2026, it has recorded 114 Israeli strikes on Syrian territory comprising 6 aerial attacks and 108 ground-based attacks. It noted that these operations resulted in the striking and destruction of approximately 13 targets, including remnants of weapons and ammunition depots, military headquarters and centers, as well as various vehicles.

ANHA

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ANHA agency– November 11, 2026

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