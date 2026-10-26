Controversy over images in Syrian curricula as Education Ministry comments

Circulating images of changes to school textbooks have sparked criticism among Syrians and raised questions after pictures and illustrations were altered and head coverings were added to images of female figures. The Ministry of Education said “the changes were limited to a revision announced in 2025, rejecting claims circulating online about new amendments.”

Controversy over images in Syrian curricula as Education Ministry comments
NEWS
26 October, 2026   12:40
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Images circulating on social media showing changes to some textbooks used in basic education in Syria have triggered a wave of criticism. The changes involve pictures and illustrations accompanying lessons in social studies, religious education and history textbooks for grades one through seven in the 2026–2027 academic year.

The circulating images showed the removal of pictures of sculptures and works of art, as well as images of women and children. Some photographs of female figures were replaced with simplified illustrations, with head coverings, or hijabs, and long garments, or jilbabs, added to some of them.

Users shared comments criticizing the changes, including: “Well done for covering the nakedness of the idol,” while another wrote: “Even the Mona Lisa escaped being veiled, escaping with her paintbrush.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education issued a statement on Monday saying that the development of educational curricula aims to “keep pace with Syrians’ aspirations, preserve the diversity of Syrian society, and reinforce the values of citizenship, belonging and respect for others.”

The ministry added that “the changes made to the curricula since liberation were limited to a single revision in 2025, which was announced and detailed in the first month of that year,” noting that it was the only revision made to date.

It said the revision “included removing the symbols and ideological content of the former regime and correcting the images and content associated with them, particularly in social studies and Islamic education curricula following their unification, in a way that reflects the diversity of Syrian society and strengthens the representation of its communities and cultures.” The ministry described information circulating on social media about new changes as inaccurate.

The ministry said “it had completed the National General Framework for Curricula and established standards for developing modern curricula that place learners at the center of the educational process, develop critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving skills, promote life, digital and creative skills, and reinforce national and human values and a culture of law.”

It added that the new curricula would “be introduced gradually in accordance with approved procedures.” The ministry also noted that work was continuing to develop curricula and teaching, assessment and evaluation methods in a way that “achieves a balance between authenticity and openness, helps prepare a generation that is aware of its rights and responsibilities, proud of its identity, capable of keeping pace with developments and participating in building the new Syria.”

The ministry attached examples of images to its statement, saying they illustrated the diversity represented in Syrian curricula, along with original images of some illustrations featured in school textbooks. It called on the public to verify information, rely on official sources and avoid being misled by rumors.

A-H 

ANHA 

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