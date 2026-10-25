Explosions reported in Damascus countryside amid Israeli drone activity

Explosions were heard around Damascus near Kisweh and Sahnaya, coinciding with Israeli drone flights. The cause remains unclear, and no casualties or material damage have been confirmed.

Explosions reported in Damascus countryside amid Israeli drone activity
NEWS
25 October, 2026   21:15
NEWS DESK
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Strong explosions were heard around the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Sunday evening, as columns of smoke rose along the road connecting Kisweh and Sahnaya in the Damascus countryside.

According to information reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a sound resembling a missile launch was heard shortly before one of the explosions near a military barracks housing an air defense unit. However, the nature and source of the explosions could not be determined.

The explosions coincided with Israeli reconnaissance aircraft and drones flying over the area. Reports differed on their possible causes, with possibilities including an airstrike or the detonation of remnants of war in a nearby area.

No confirmed information was available regarding casualties or material damage, and the circumstances surrounding the explosions remained unclear.

a.k

ANHA

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