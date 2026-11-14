Insecurity claims 50 lives in Syria over 2 weeks Israeli force enters Jebata al-Khashab, arrests 2 men 3,569 employees await unpaid salaries in Hasakah Qamishlo residents struggle to afford heating fuel Garkê Legê and Rimelan Students vow to continue protests for Kurdish Education Hawar News Agency – Plan for 14 November 2026 Rojava Yazidi Women's Union marks Shengal liberation anniversary Sixth Rojava Film Festival kicks off in Qamishlo Amuda marks anniversary of 1960 cinema fire One soldier killed, two injured over Attack in eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside Turkey withdraws artillery from Kafr Jannah, maintains presence in Afrin Shengal Resistance Units call for Yazidi unity, reaffirm Iraq’s sovereignty Washington asks Israel to prepare for possible resumption of war with Iran Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel