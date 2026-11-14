Israeli force enters Jebata al-Khashab, arrests 2 men

An Israeli force entered the town of Jebata al-Khashab in the northern Quneitra countryside and arrested two young men after raiding several homes, taking them to an undisclosed location.

Israeli force enters Jebata al-Khashab, arrests 2 men
NEWS
14 November, 2026   10:29
NEWSDESK 
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A nine-vehicle Israeli military force entered Jebata al-Khashab and arrested two young men following raids on several homes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

According to available information, the force deployed its personnel in the town square before carrying out the raids. The two men were then taken to an undisclosed location, with no information available about where they are being held or their fate.

The operation heightened tensions among residents and raised concerns over the consequences of the incursion and arrests.

A-H 

ANHA

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