Rojava Yazidi Women's Union marks Shengal liberation anniversary

On the anniversary of Shengal's liberation from ISIS mercenaries, the Rojava Yazidi Women's Union issued a statement describing the liberation as a historic milestone in the Yazidi community's resistance and struggle against attempts at genocide and persecution.

Rojava Yazidi Women's Union marks Shengal liberation anniversary
NEWS
13 November, 2026   21:08
NEWS DESK
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To mark the occasion, the Rojava Yazidi Women's Union issued a statement.

The statement noted that the Yazidi community had faced a series of firmans (genocidal campaigns) throughout its history, targeting its existence, identity, culture and beliefs. It stressed that the 3 August 2014 massacre committed by ISIS mercenaries against the people of Shengal was one of the most horrific crimes in modern history, during which civilians, particularly women and children, were killed, abducted and displaced.

The union praised the Yazidi community's resistance and resilience in the face of these crimes, noting that its will to live in freedom was stronger than attempts to break its spirit and erase its identity. It added that Shengal's liberation was achieved through immense sacrifices and joint resistance.

The statement also paid tribute to the sacrifices of male and female fighters of the People's Defence Forces (HPG), the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) for their role in confronting ISIS mercenaries, opening escape corridors for thousands of civilians and rescuing them from the threat of genocide. It also commended the people of Rojava for welcoming survivors and providing them with support and assistance during that difficult period.

The Rojava Yazidi Women's Union emphasised that Shengal's liberation was not merely a military victory, but also a victory for the will of a people determined to hold on to their land, identity and right to live in freedom and dignity.

The statement stressed the need to continue working towards justice for the victims of genocide, uncovering the fate of missing women and men, rebuilding Shengal and ensuring the return of its people to their homes, while safeguarding Yazidi women's rights and protecting the Yazidi community's cultural and social identity.

The union concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to continuing the struggle for freedom, justice and coexistence among the peoples of the region. It also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Shengal resistance and everyone who sacrificed their lives for the dignity and freedom of the Yazidi community.

ANHA

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