Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people

Residents of Jazira condemned attacks on displaced people returning to Girê Spî, calling for their right to return safely to their homes and properties to be guaranteed and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
Residents of Jazira condemn attacks on Girê Spî's displaced people
NEWS
26 October, 2026   22:11
NEWS DESK
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Protests were held this evening in the cities of Derbasiyah, Hasakah, Qamishlo and Tel Tamr, where statements condemning the attacks on displaced Kurdish families returning to Girê Spî were read. Protesters called for the protection of returnees and for their right to return to their homes safely and with dignity to be guaranteed.

The protesters stressed that the attacks on displaced Kurds returning to Girê Spî violated their legitimate right to return to their homes and areas. They emphasized that the right to return to one's home and land is fundamental and must not be violated or denied.

They called on the relevant authorities to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities, put an end to the attacks and hold those responsible accountable. They also urged the authorities to protect returning residents, ensure their safe return and end all forms of property seizure.

The protesters further called for a clear stance against these violations, support for displaced people in reclaiming their rights, and efforts to promote justice and safeguard people's dignity, free from policies of discrimination, exclusion and demographic change.

Earlier today, a group of displaced people from Girê Spî were attacked upon arriving in the city as they attempted to return to the homes from which they had been displaced. They were besieged inside the district directorate building. In response, the Internal Security Forces in the Kobani area evacuated the trapped families, including women and children, to ensure their safety.

a.k

ANHA

QAMIŞLO

DIRBÊSIYÊ

TIL TEMIRÊ

HESEKÊ


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