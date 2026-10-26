Jordanian army hits sites in southern Syria

The Jordanian army announced that it had carried out an air operation targeting sites in southern Syria in response to the killing of Jordanian nationals in an incident at Hamoud Church in Karak.

Jordanian army hits sites in southern Syria
NEWS
26 October, 2026   23:16
NEWS DESK
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Jordan announced today that it had carried out an air operation targeting sites it said belonged to “terrorist organizations” in southern Syria.

In a statement, the Jordanian Armed Forces said the operation was in response to the killing of Jordanian nationals in an incident that occurred during a funeral at Hamoud Church in Karak Governorate last Friday. The forces said the perpetrators of the incident were linked to the targeted organizations.

The statement added that “Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter jets destroyed several sites, killing and injuring members of those organizations, as well as destroying vehicles belonging to them.”

ANHA

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