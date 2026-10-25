Hawar News Agency Plan – 25 October 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 25 October 2026
DAILY
25 October, 2026   02:00
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A lawyer specializing in cultural and civil rights and human rights stated that education in one’s mother tongue helps shape students’ personalities, fosters a sense of national belonging, and develops their abilities. He stressed that the mother tongue represents the identity and historical and cultural existence of peoples, calling for the constitutional guarantee of the right to education in Kurdish at all academic levels.

Notables of the Hamdoun al-Sharabin tribe stressed that coexistence among Arabs, Kurds, and Syriac-Assyrians in the Jazira represents a model of brotherly relations passed down through generations. They called for promoting love and tolerance and standing united against attempts to sow division and discord. (Photos and video attached.)

The Martyr Mezkin Studio, affiliated with the Hilala Zerin Culture and Arts Movement, has produced a new artistic work entitled “Leheng” (Hero), dedicated to the martyrs of Kurdistan’s freedom whose martyrdom was announced recently.

Arab newspapers addressed the attack in Karak, Jordan, the dangers of online disinformation in Syria, and the challenges of reconstruction in their analyses. Their coverage focused on protecting national unity and confronting extremism and rumors, calling for stronger state institutions and the rule of law.

The “Peace for Hope” organization is holding the Mosaic Cultural Festival at the church hall in Tal Tamr at 10:00. (Photos and video attached.)

The Armenian Social and Cultural Association in Hasakah is organizing an awareness lecture on breast cancer at 10:00. (Photos and video attached.)

The Kongra Star is organizing separate meetings in Qamishlo, Garkê Legê, Tirbespiye, Çil Axa,Tal Tamr, and Derbasiyah to commemorate martyr Beritan at 10:00, and in Hasakah at 11:00. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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