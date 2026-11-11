370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow

Preparations are underway for 370 families to leave displacement camps tomorrow, Thursday, and return to their areas of origin as part of the eighth return convoy.

370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow
370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow
370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow
370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow
370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow
370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow
370 displaced families to return to their areas tomorrow
NEWS
11 November, 2026   11:01
HASAKAH 
+

Preparations are continuing at Washokani Camp in Hasakah for the departure of the eighth convoy of displaced families. Household belongings and essential supplies are being packed and loaded as families prepare to return to their areas of origin in the countryside of Serêkaniyê, Tel Tamr, and Zerkan.

Families are sorting their belongings and moving them onto designated vehicles ahead of the convoy's departure, with a sense of hope and anticipation as they prepare to return to their villages and homes after years of displacement.

A total of 370 families are scheduled to return tomorrow as part of the eighth return convoy.

A-H 

ANHA 

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