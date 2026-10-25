Six injured due to explosion of war remnants in eastern Aleppo

The explosion of remnants of war inside a house caused injuries to six people in Al-Safira in eastern Aleppo. Among the injured, four of them were sent to Aleppo University Hospital.

Six injured due to explosion of war remnants in eastern Aleppo
NEWS
25 October, 2026   19:58
NEWS DESK
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Six people, who include three children and a woman in the same family, were injured due to an explosion of remnants of war inside a house in the city of Al-Safira in eastern Aleppo. The explosion happened when firewood that had remnants was burning, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights SOHR.

Four of the injured were taken from Al-Safira Hospital to Aleppo University Hospital for medical care.

According to the data provided by the Observatory, 269 individuals have died in Syria due to explosions of remnants of war that include explosive devices and ammunition since the beginning of 2026. They comprised 154 men, 102 children, and 13 women.

An additional 425 people have been injured, including 251 men, 159 children, and 15 women.

ANHA

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