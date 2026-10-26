Hasakah Civil Peace Council: coexistence is foundation of regional stability

A member of the Hasakah Civil Peace Council called for rejecting hate speech and incitement, putting an end to attempts to foment discord among the region’s communities, and emphasized the importance of coexistence and dialogue in preserving civil peace and stability.

Hasakah Civil Peace Council: coexistence is foundation of regional stability
NEWS
26 October, 2026   03:00
AL-HASAKAH
DIYAR AHMED
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The city of Hasakah is witnessing attempts to foment discord and undermine civil peace among its communities, amid warnings of an escalation in incitement and hate speech, and calls to contain tensions and preserve coexistence and stability in the region.

Demands concerning confiscated lands must be resolved through legal ways

In this context, Dr. Mohammed Khair al-Najjari, a member of the Civil Peace Council in Hasakah, told our agency: “During the recent period, the city of Hasakah witnessed two serious incidents. The first involved individual demands for the return of lands affected by the so-called ‘floodplain lands’ issue.”

He explained that the Civil Peace Council intervened in this matter in coordination with the Kurdish political movement, Kurdish tribes, and the government’s presidential delegation, calling for an end to the issue.

He added that the issue of the confiscated lands falls within the political framework, given that the state was the entity that previously brought in the settlers. Consequently, the state bears responsibility for resolving disputes related to this issue.

He noted that the council called on those entitled to the lands to pursue legal channels to reclaim their properties and land.

Al-Najjari explained that they had received assurances from the presidential delegation that it would communicate with those entitled to the lands and work to settle the disputes through legal channels and by means of presidential and government decrees.

Protests in Ghuwayran and fears of inciting discord

Regarding the events in Ghuwayran, Al-Najjari noted that they began as efforts were underway to resolve disputes concerning the confiscated lands. He considered that several parties were attempting to foment Arab-Kurdish discord by promoting widespread incitement against Kurds.

He pointed out that the first signs of discord became clearly apparent when the initial protests took place. This prompted the Civil Peace Council to take action on the ground. Its members went to Ghuwayran, met with local community leaders, and discussed the protesters’ demands with them. He described these demands as legitimate and stressed that they concerned all residents.

He added that the council called for containing the situation and avoiding escalation, rejecting violations against Kurdish neighborhoods and symbols, and working to halt provocations that could heighten tensions among the region’s communities.

Meetings with tribes and community leaders to contain tensions

Al-Najjari explained that the Civil Peace Council held a meeting with Kurdish tribes, during which the need for caution and for avoiding any reactions that could affect the region’s security and stability was emphasized. It was subsequently agreed that a meeting would be held with Arab tribal leaders.

He explained that, during the meeting held with them at the governorate building, the various issues that had prompted residents to take to the streets were discussed. The council considered the demands being raised to be shared concerns among all residents.

Al-Najjari stressed that those attending the meeting called for avoiding provocations and preventing attempts to drag the region into a civil war through incitement and attacks on Kurdish symbols.

He noted that Arab tribal leaders pledged to ensure that no violations would occur, emphasizing the need to respect the dignity of all communities and refrain from undermining it.

A Plan to monitor protests and curb violations

Al-Najjari affirmed that the Civil Peace Council rejects discord. He said the council had called on the presidential delegation to develop a plan to curb violations during protests, ensuring that no disputes or attacks occur that could undermine the dignity of other communities.

He added that the council is monitoring upcoming protests and working to implement a plan that includes holding meetings aimed at calming the situation and establishing a clear course of action to prevent tensions from escalating and preserve civil peace in the region.

Calls to Halt Incitement on Social Media Platforms

In a related development, Al-Najjari explained that the Civil Peace Council had discussed with the presidential delegation the need to shut down platforms used to spread discord and incitement, and to put an end to campaigns aimed at inflaming the situation and mobilizing people through social media platforms.

He stressed the importance of taking measures to curb inciting rhetoric promoted by individuals known for targeting the peoples of the region. He warned of the consequences of allowing such rhetoric to continue, particularly its impact on relations among the region’s communities and on security and stability in Hasakah.

Emphasis on coexistence and rejection of hate speech

At the conclusion of his remarks, Al-Najjari stressed that the residents of Hasakah, across all their communities, have a long history of coexistence and brotherhood and do not need anyone to remind them of the importance of preserving these bonds. He emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and reject hate speech and discord.

He called for raising awareness among the younger generation about the dangers of division and incitement, and urged community leaders to fulfill their role in calming public sentiment and containing tensions.

He stressed that all the region’s communities are in the same boat and that the outbreak of any discord would have serious consequences for everyone and could lead to bloodshed among the region’s residents.

ANHA 


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