Israeli warplanes fly over Daraa countryside, military exercise begins

Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude over the Yarmouk Basin in western rural Daraa, coinciding with the launch of a large-scale Israeli military exercise set to last two days.

Israeli warplanes fly over Daraa countryside, military exercise begins
NEWS
26 October, 2026   12:12
NEWSDESK 
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The Israeli military announced that the exercise would take place in its Central and Northern Commands, aiming to enhance readiness for multi-front defensive scenarios and train troops to respond to surprise attacks and ground and aerial incursions. The drills will also draw on lessons learned from recent wars.

The exercise involves the Israeli Air Force and several military formations, including the Judea and Samaria Division, the 98th and 96th Divisions, and the 210th Division (Bashan), which is responsible for the Golan Heights and the northern border.

The exercise coincided with heightened activity by Israeli troops, military vehicles and aircraft in the areas covered by the maneuvers. However, an Israeli military spokesperson said the training had been planned in advance and was not linked to any extraordinary security incident.

A-H 

ANHA 

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