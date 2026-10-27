Serêkaniyê previously, Girê Spî yesterday.. Repeated attacks violate government commitments

For the second time, armed groups have violated government commitments and decisions concerning the guarantee of Kurdish rights and safe return, through attacks and threats targeting displaced Kurds as they attempt to return to their homes and reclaim their property, amid the absence of any announced investigation findings or accountability for those involved.

Serêkaniyê previously, Girê Spî yesterday.. Repeated attacks violate government commitments
NEWS
27 October, 2026   12:54
NEWSDESK
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ANHA agency, has documented incidents of attacks and threats targeting displaced Kurds during their attempts to return to their areas and reclaim their homes and land since the signing of the 29 January 2026 Agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian transitional government, at a time when the government had previously called on displaced people to return safely and participate in building Syria.

The monitoring has identified, as of 27 October, two prominent direct incidents in which returning displaced people were directly attacked while attempting to return, in Serekaniye and Girê Spî, alongside documented threats and the continued seizure of property and land in areas of the countryside of Tal Abyad and Ain Issa.

Statements and a decree affirm Kurdish rights

On 14 January 2026, transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated in a televised interview that the injustices Syria had witnessed over decades had also affected Kurds, stressing that the new phase should be based on equal citizenship, the rule of law and guarantees of constitutional rights for all Syrians.

He said he had assured Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi that the rights of the Kurdish component would be safeguarded in the constitution.

On 16 January, al-Sharaa issued Decree No. 13 of 2026, which stipulated that Syrian Kurdish citizens are an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people, that their cultural and linguistic identity must be protected, and that Kurdish is a national language permitted to be taught in public and private schools in areas where Kurds constitute a significant proportion of the population.

The decree also stipulated the annulment of exceptional measures resulting from the 1962 census in Hasakah Governorate, the granting of Syrian citizenship to citizens of Kurdish origin, including those whose civil status was not officially registered, the declaration of Newroz as an official holiday across the country, and a ban on discrimination and exclusion on ethnic or linguistic grounds.

In a recorded video address on the same day, al-Sharaa urged Kurds not to believe what he described as narratives intended to sow discord, and called on displaced people to return safely to their lands without conditions or restrictions and participate in building the country.

These statements and the provisions of the decree constitute publicly declared commitments concerning citizenship and cultural and civil rights. Their implementation, however, remains dependent on issuing the necessary instructions, providing effective protection for citizens, and ensuring their ability to return to their areas and reclaim their property.

The 29 January Agreement.. Safe return from commitment to implementation

The 29 January Agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian transitional government included provisions on a ceasefire, military, security and administrative integration arrangements, the settlement of Kurdish civil and educational rights, and guarantees for the return of displaced people to their areas.

On 9 March, al-Sharaa stressed that the priority of the next phase was to end the camps and enable residents to return to their towns and villages, speaking about the role of civil society organisations in the reconstruction phase.

However, the return file remained incomplete even after progress in the military, security and administrative integration process was announced, according to statements by both sides.

With the return of displaced people to Afrin completed, the Serekaniye Displaced Persons Committee recorded return requests from around 14,000 families, comprising approximately 80,000 people.

On 10 August, the first convoy, consisting of 410 families, set off towards the city and its countryside. However, attacks targeting the families upon their arrival in the city centre led to the suspension of the remainder of the process until appropriate security guarantees could be provided. The process later resumed despite harassment and the continued seizure of returnees’ property.

Attacks during attempts to return and reclaim property

On 11 August, the leadership of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah received a group of returnees to hear their testimonies and complaints. It stressed the need to pursue violations and ensure a safe, dignified and sustainable return. However, the findings of the investigations and other related information have remained unclear and have not been made public to date.

On 20 September, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented threats against Kurdish families in the village of Tal Akhdar in the western countryside of Girê Spî. Citing local sources, it reported that armed groups based in the area had threatened to escalate tensions if displaced people returned to their village.

It also pointed to the continued use and cultivation of areas of land belonging to their original Kurdish owners, despite some owners being unable to return and reclaim their rights.

Incidents escalated on 26 October, when displaced Kurds who had arrived in Girê Spî to submit documents proving their ownership of homes, land and properties were attacked. The attacks included smashing and burning around 20 cars, throwing stones and sticks at them, and firing gunshots.

In a statement, the Girê Spî Displaced Persons Committee said that more than 100 Kurdish families, including women and children, had been surrounded inside the local administration building. It called for urgent intervention to protect them, a serious and transparent investigation, and accountability for those responsible for the attacks.

Internal Security Forces that arrived from Kobani and Raqqa intervened and evacuated the families, taking them back to the city of Kobani.

The returnees confirmed that they had gone to the administration of the Girê Spî/Tal Abyad area after being invited by the area director, but were subjected to attacks.

Between declared responsibility and realities on the ground

Displaced people from both Serekaniye and Girê Spî/Tal Abyad attribute the attacks to groups and individuals residing in the areas concerned who operate outside the law and reject government directives, as well as others affiliated with ISIS mercenary cells.

The repeated assaults and continued threats against Kurds have raised questions among residents who previously spoke to our agency about the effectiveness of the measures taken to protect returnees, particularly as some incidents occurred during attempts to reclaim property using official documents and amid arrangements said to be intended to facilitate returns.

The displaced people are holding the relevant authorities responsible for implementing their commitments by preventing attacks, investigating incidents and holding those responsible accountable, ensuring the protection of civilians and their property, and addressing the situation of homes and land whose owners remain unable to access them.

Sh-S

ANHA


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