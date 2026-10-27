Vital Facilities Security Administration member killed in Deir ez-Zor

A member of the Vital Facilities Security Administration was killed after being targeted by gunfire from unidentified gunmen in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Vital Facilities Security Administration member killed in Deir ez-Zor
NEWS
27 October, 2026   11:28
NEWSDESK
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Hussein Hamdi al-Shaher, a member of the Vital Facilities Security Administration, was killed after being shot by unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle in the town of al-Dahla in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

According to a source in the Ministry of Interior, al-Shaher, who hailed from the village of al-Kassar in the al-Busayrah subdistrict, succumbed to his injuries. The relevant authorities launched an investigation and conducted search operations in the area to pursue those involved and bring them to justice.

Sh-S

ANHA

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