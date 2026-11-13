"Winter Warmth at High Cost in Syria"

Syrian families are struggling to secure heating amid rising prices of heaters and fuel and declining purchasing power. Many are turning to repairing their old heaters or using agricultural waste as an alternative, while more than 2.4 million people need winter assistance, according to UN estimates.

"Winter Warmth at High Cost in Syria"
"Winter Warmth at High Cost in Syria"
"Winter Warmth at High Cost in Syria"
SOCIETY - LIFE
13 November, 2026   04:25
HOMS
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As winter approaches, securing a means of heating in Syria is no longer simply a seasonal preparation. It has become an additional financial burden for families already facing rising prices of heaters and fuel, higher operating costs, declining purchasing power, and mounting essential expenses. This is pushing many to seek cheaper alternatives or repair their old heating equipment rather than purchase new ones.

The crisis extends beyond any single city or governorate. It is shaped by the combined costs of petroleum products, heating equipment, and fuel availability. Markets in Homs reflect a situation faced by families across Syria, although available options vary depending on local conditions and the materials accessible in each area.

Rising fuel prices add to heating costs

These challenges come amid rising petroleum product prices. In its latest price bulletin, the Permanent Committee for Determining the Prices of Petroleum Products and Mineral Resources set the price of diesel at 175 new Syrian pounds per litre, up from 125 pounds in the previous bulletin, marking a 40% increase.

The price of 95-octane gasoline reached approximately 195 pounds per litre, while 90-octane gasoline stood at 185 pounds. A domestic gas cylinder was priced at 1,600 pounds, an industrial gas cylinder at 2,560 pounds, and a tonne of fuel oil at 52,800 new Syrian pounds.

On 17 September, Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir announced, following a meeting with President Ahmad al-Sharaa, plans to introduce three types of diesels with different specifications and prices according to their intended uses. These include heating and agricultural diesel priced at 115 pounds per litre.

100 Litres of subsidized diesel for nearly one million families

As part of the latest government measures for the heating season, distribution of subsidised heating diesel began on 9 November in the governorates of Hama, Daraa, and Tartous at a price of 115 new Syrian pounds per litre, with distribution expected to expand gradually to the remaining governorates.

According to Iqbal Mansour, head of the Energy Committee in the Syrian Parliament, the plan aims to distribute approximately 100 million litres to nearly one million families, providing each household with 100 litres. The distribution process is expected to continue for around three months under the supervision of governorates, their executive offices, and district administrations. However, the authorities have not clarified the eligibility criteria or distribution mechanism.

At the announced price, the total cost of the allocation for each household amounts to 11,500 new Syrian pounds. Nevertheless, questions remain over whether this quantity will be sufficient to meet families’ needs throughout the winter, particularly for households that rely primarily on diesel for heating.

Regarding eligibility, the Media Directorate in Daraa Governorate stated that distribution would take place in phases according to priority. The first phase will target the families of married martyrs, while details of subsequent phases, eligibility conditions, and procedures had not yet been finalized.

Homs as an example of changing heating choices

During a tour of heater markets in Homs, ANHA correspondents found a variety of options, including diesel-, wood-, and gas-powered heaters. Prices vary according to size, manufacturing quality, and specifications. However, their rising costs make purchasing power a decisive factor in choosing a heating method.

Prices for standard diesel heaters start at around 4,000 new Syrian pounds and reach 8,000 pounds. Larger turbo models range from 20,000 to 40,000 pounds, while small wood-burning heaters start at 15,000 pounds, with larger models costing up to approximately 50,000 pounds.

Gas heaters start at around $80, with prices increasing according to type and specifications. Although some residents and shop owners estimate that their operating costs may be lower than those of diesel heating, their high initial purchase price remains an obstacle for many households.

Heating options are not limited to conventional fuels. Some residents turn to agricultural waste, such as olive pomace and almond and pistachio shells, in an attempt to reduce fuel costs, particularly in areas where these materials are readily available.

In other parts of eastern Syria, some residents use animal waste after drying it, burning it in specially designed heaters similar to those used for agricultural waste shells.

Prices vary depending on the material and how it is processed. A kilogram of bireen compressed olive pomace formed into ready-to-use blocks or cylinders costs between 3,700 and 4,000 new Syrian pounds. Raw olive pomace is sold at lower, fluctuating prices determined through direct agreements with olive presses.

Pistachio shells cost between $360 and $380 per tonne, while almond, hazelnut, and walnut shells range from $290 to $350 per tonne.

These materials produce high levels of heat and burn for longer periods, leaving less ash compared with bireen. However, they require specially designed turbo heaters.

As for firewood, a tonne of dry, cut wood ready for use costs between $300 and $320, while green wood costs approximately $250 per tonne. Green wood must be dried before use, adding extra time and expense to household heating budgets.

These alternatives differ in cost, heating efficiency, and combustion residue. Based on the observed prices, bireen is the cheaper option, but it produces larger quantities of ash. Almond and pistachio shells provide higher heat output and leave less residue, but require specialised equipment. Consequently, the choice of heating method depends on fuel prices, heater type, and operating requirements.

Repairing old heaters instead of buying new ones

With heater prices continuing to rise, many residents are choosing to repair their old heaters and replace damaged components rather than purchase new ones. This has increased demand for maintenance services and spare parts as households seek to extend the lifespan of their existing heating equipment and avoid additional expenses.

Speaking to ANHA agency, Hamdan al-Aloush, a resident of Homs, said the sharp increase in prices had led him to repair his old heater rather than buy a new one by replacing its damaged components. He expressed regret that winter, once a season associated with distinctive traditions and rituals, had become a source of anxiety because of mounting heating expenses.

Meanwhile, resident Rima Wasouf highlighted the difficulty of choosing between available heating options, whether diesel and gas heaters or olive pomace and almond shells. Each option, she explained, comes with its own challenges, ranging from unpleasant odours produced by certain fuels and rising diesel prices to the high cost of gas heaters and concerns surrounding their use.

She stressed that the variety of available options had done little to ease the financial burden on families, making securing heating another major challenge to their livelihoods.

Household calculations go beyond the initial purchase price of a heater to include its operating costs and the fuel required throughout the winter. Some heaters may be cheaper to buy, but their running costs can gradually drain household budgets. Other options require a larger upfront investment that many families may struggle to afford.

The Market: manufacturing costs and changing purchasing habits

Heater retailers, meanwhile, report that sales remain weak compared with previous years. They attribute rising prices to the increase in the US dollar exchange rate and the cost of raw materials used in manufacturing, as well as differences in prices according to heater type, size, and material quality.

Samer al-Mohammad, the owner of a heater shop in Homs market, said demand for maintenance and replacement parts for diesel heaters had increased recently as residents increasingly opted to repair their old heaters rather than purchase new ones.

He noted that the most commonly replaced components include the (diesel regulator), copper connecting pipes, exhaust flues, and electronic pumps in some modern models, which are prone to blockages, corrosion, and other faults resulting from use.

Al-Mohammad also pointed to growing demand for gas heaters during the current season, as their operating costs remain lower than those of diesel heaters, despite their high initial prices. This makes them an option some residents consider when comparing purchase and running costs.

The impact of rising prices extends beyond purchasing decisions to changes in consumer behaviour. Many people now prioritise finding a heater that meets their basic needs at the lowest possible cost rather than choosing more expensive models. Repairing old heaters and replacing their components has also become a way to avoid the expense of buying new equipment.

Winter needs exceed available response capacity

Winter challenges are not limited to securing fuel and heating equipment. They also extend to shelter, essential services, and the risks of heavy rainfall and flooding, particularly in displacement and return areas and locations where infrastructure has been damaged.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 2.4 million people in Syria require winter assistance, including displaced people, returnees, and host-community families facing difficult living conditions. This estimate was included in its Winter Response Priorities document for the 2026–2027 season, issued on 2 November.

The response plan targets approximately 972,000 people among the most vulnerable groups. Winter interventions require $456 million in funding, of which only around $178 million has been secured, leaving a funding gap of approximately $278 million. This shortfall limits humanitarian organisations' ability to meet the identified needs.

UN estimates also indicate that 1,074 displacement sites face varying levels of winter-related risks. Of these, 975 have been classified as flood-prone, with 687 facing high or severe risks, including two sites categorised as being at catastrophic risk.

With heater and fuel prices rising, subsidised diesel allocations remaining limited, and agricultural alternatives carrying their own costs, heating is becoming an increasingly complicated challenge for Syrian families as winter sets in.

Securing a heater is no longer the end of preparations for the cold season; it is merely the beginning of an ongoing financial commitment that families must continually struggle to manage.

ANHA 

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