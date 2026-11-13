Hasakah farmers face threatened agricultural season amid rising fuel costs

the autumn farming season in Hasakah Governorate is facing unprecedented challenges that threaten the entire agricultural sector. As the time for autumn ploughing and preparing fields for cultivation arrives, farmers find themselves unable to begin work.

Hasakah farmers face threatened agricultural season amid rising fuel costs
NEWS
13 November, 2026   07:05
QAMISHLO
RINAS RAMO
+

Farmers in Syria’s Hasakah Governorate are struggling to prepare their fields for the new agricultural season due to soaring fuel prices and delayed payments for wheat delivered during the previous season.

Rising diesel costs, coupled with the suspension of agricultural support by the Syrian transitional government, have significantly increased ploughing expenses. Meanwhile, delayed wheat payments have left farmers without the funds needed to purchase seeds, fertilisers, and other essential supplies.

Ploughing costs have surged dramatically. Harrowing one hectare has risen from $15 to $35, while ploughing with a traditional plough has increased from $50 to $150. Seed prices have also risen, with the transitional government setting the price of a tonne of wheat seeds at 66,000 new Syrian pounds.

Farmer Ahmad Safouk, from Tal Jahan village near Tirbespiye, warned that many farmers can no longer afford to operate their tractors and may abandon wheat and vegetable cultivation altogether.

The crisis threatens to reduce wheat production, cause shortages of locally grown vegetables, drive up food prices, and undermine regional food security.

Farmers are calling for the immediate payment of outstanding wheat invoices and sufficient subsidised diesel supplies to prevent further losses and save the current agricultural season.

ANHA 


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