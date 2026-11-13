Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel Hasakah farmers face threatened agricultural season amid rising fuel costs Tribal leaders and residents warn against attempts to incite discord "Winter Warmth at High Cost in Syria" Dicle Antar calls for protecting Kurdish Language Hawar News Agency Plan – 13 November 2026 Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra SANA: US- French military delegations in Damascus to meet with Syrian officials Two people injured by landmine explosion in northern Countryside of Hama 363 families displaced from Serê Kaniyê return to their home areas Qamishlo students protest restrictions on Kurdish language education Child displaced from Serê Kaniyê injured by landmine explosion in Western rural Tel Tamr Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language