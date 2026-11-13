Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel

As winter approaches, residents of Kobani are facing serious living difficulties and economic hardships. Residents complain about the sharp rise in diesel prices and shortages, creating major obstacles to securing heating fuel.

Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
Intermittent electricity, expensive fuel and firewood costing as much as diesel
SOCIETY - LIFE
13 November, 2026   07:50
KOBANI
SALVA AMO
+

Due to the significant increase in diesel prices on the markets and residents' inability to afford enough fuel for the winter, most families have turned to electric heaters as an alternative. However, this solution has also encountered a major obstacle, as power cuts have increased significantly in recent days, while electricity supply hours have dropped considerably.

Diesel Too Expensive, Electricity No Longer a Viable Alternative

Residents of Kobani voiced their complaints to our agency. Speaking about the high cost of diesel and the limited electricity supply, Mohammed Othman said that they had resorted to electric heaters but were also unable to use them because of power cuts.

"The high price of diesel has made our lives very difficult. We can no longer afford to meet our household's basic needs," he said.

Othman explained that the impact of rising diesel prices was not limited to heating but also negatively affected agriculture and healthcare.

He added that medicines had also become extremely expensive, saying: "This situation is pushing us into serious crises. How are we supposed to keep ourselves warm this winter? Everything has become expensive, and poor people can no longer afford to buy anything."

"We Used to Receive Diesel on Time"

Mahmoud Haji Hanan said that in previous years, the Autonomous Administration had regularly distributed winter diesel to residents on time, but the situation had changed completely this year.

"This year, after they raised diesel prices so sharply, we cannot prepare for winter or afford to buy it at this price. How are we supposed to get through this winter without diesel?" he asked.

Firewood Now Costs as Much as Diesel

Haji Hanan pointed out that firewood had also become extremely expensive, with its price reaching the same level as diesel. Residents are increasingly worried about how to protect their children from the bitter cold.

"We, as families and residents of Kobani, have been left wondering how we are going to get through the winter," he said.

Mohammed Bozan said that market activity had come to a standstill because of the high diesel prices, adding that nobody was buying heaters. He also pointed out that firewood prices had risen, leaving families unable to heat their homes.

Residents Demand Affordable Fuel

Bozan explained that he owns pomegranate trees but had been unable to properly care for them due to the shortage and high cost of diesel, resulting in significant losses. He said the rising price of diesel had negatively affected every aspect of life and placed an additional burden on residents.

Amid these difficult economic conditions, Kobani residents are calling on the relevant authorities to distribute fuel at affordable prices so that families can get through the winter.

ANHA


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