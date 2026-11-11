Meeting between Kurtulmuş, DEM Party concludes

The meeting between Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and the parliamentary group of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has concluded.

Meeting between Kurtulmuş, DEM Party concludes
NEWS
11 November, 2026   16:25
 NEWS DESK
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Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş is continuing his visits to political parties as part of efforts to establish a “Monitoring and Oversight Committee” within parliament, as part of the “Peace and Democratic Society Process.”

In this context, Kurtulmuş met with the parliamentary group of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party). The meeting was attended on behalf of the party by its co-chairs, Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, deputy parliamentary group chair Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, and MP Cengiz Çiçek. The meeting lasted approximately one hour.

Neither Kurtulmuş nor the DEM Party delegation made any statements following the meeting.

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