 ISIS cell dismantled in Aleppo

The General Intelligence Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Forces, dismantled an ISIS cell in the city of Aleppo.

 ISIS cell dismantled in Aleppo
NEWS
5 November, 2026   14:43
 NEWS DESK
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The General Intelligence Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Forces, managed to dismantle an ISIS cell in the city of Aleppo suspected of involvement in a series of attacks and assassinations in various parts of the governorate.

Syrian media outlets reported details of the operation but did not disclose the number or identities of the cell members. No further information was provided about the circumstances surrounding the operation or the nature of the attacks and assassinations in which the suspects were involved.

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