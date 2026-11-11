New Israeli incursion and farmers prevented from accessing their lands

Israeli army forces have once again advanced into the southern countryside of Quneitra, conducting searches of farmers and olive harvest workers, and preventing them from continuing their work and accessing their agricultural lands.

New Israeli incursion and farmers prevented from accessing their lands
NEWS
11 November, 2026   11:34
NEWSDESK
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Local sources reported that Israeli army forces advanced today with several military vehicles carrying soldiers west of the town of Al-Rafid in the southern countryside of Quneitra. The soldiers searched olive harvest workers and prevented them from continuing their work and accessing their agricultural lands.

The incursion comes amid continued Israeli military movements in southern Syria. The area witnessed Israeli military movements yesterday, Tuesday, including the establishment of checkpoints and searches of passersby in the Quneitra countryside, amid ongoing restrictions on civilians’ movement and access to their lands.

At the same time, Israeli forces fired four smoke bombs towards the Sawaniya area near the town of Taranja in the northern countryside of Quneitra, sparking a fire in the area.

Sh-S

ANHA

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