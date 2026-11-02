Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home

Displaced people at Serê Kaniyê Camp remain committed to their demand for a safe return to their homes, despite the destruction of their houses. They say deteriorating tents, rain and the lack of assistance have worsened their humanitarian suffering.

Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home
Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home
Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home
Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home
Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home
NEWS
2 November, 2026   02:40
HASAKAH
DIYAR AHMAD
+

The suffering of displaced people at Serê Kaniyê Camp, east of Hasakah, has intensified amid changing weather conditions and heavy rainfall, which damaged deteriorating tents and made daily life more difficult amid the lack of assistance and declining living conditions.

Residents remain determined to return safely to their homes and villages despite the destruction they have suffered, hoping to end years of displacement.

We Would Rather Live in a Hut in Our Village Than Stay in the Camp”

Mahmoud al-Abdullah, displaced from the countryside of Zarkan and currently living in the camp, described his family’s situation as tragic.

The recent rains have caused us great suffering, and we have lost the basic necessities of life because the roads have been cut off by floodwater,” he said.

We do not want assistance. All we want is to return to our homes, despite their destruction. We would rather live in a hut in our village than stay here,” he added.

Repairing Mud Rooms as Tents Deteriorate

At the camp, Najma Mahboub, a displaced woman from the countryside of Zarkan, was repairing a mud room her family had built after it was damaged by heavy rainfall.

Our homes have been destroyed, and here, too, we can no longer stay. We find nothing but suffering,” Najma said, explaining that her family had resorted to repairing the room because the tents they live in had deteriorated.

They tell us at the camp that the return convoys have been postponed. We are helpless and do not know what we can do,” she added.

She called for a solution that would allow displaced families to return to their homes, saying the tents had become unfit for living.

Demands for Return Despite Destroyed Homes

Meanwhile, displaced resident Shaha Khalaf said rainwater leaking into tents and the lack of assistance had made life in the camp unbearable. She warned that conditions would deteriorate further if the situation remained unchanged. Nevertheless, she insisted on returning home.

Our homes have been destroyed by the wars that the region has witnessed, but we want to return to our villages, with tents provided for us to set up over the ruins of our homes,” she said.

ANHA


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