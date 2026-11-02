Politician: repeated assaults threaten integration process; hinders IDPs return

A politician confirmed that the transitional government's response to the attacks on the Kurds in Girê Spî was not deterrent, and warned that the repetition of these events could undermine the integration process and hinder the return of the displaced.

Politician: repeated assaults threaten integration process; hinders IDPs return
NEWS
2 November, 2026   04:55
AL-HASAKAH
BOTAN HUSSEIN
+

The IDPs of Girê Spî who returned to Girê Spî were subjected to assaults by those who had seized their homes, including the writing of racist slogans and the burning of cars and household furniture.

In this context, the politician and co-chair of the Democratic Union Party in Al-Hasakah, Farhan Dawood, said that the attacks on the displaced Kurds upon their return to Girê Spî– Tal Abyad exacerbate the Syrian crisis and deepen the divisions among the components of society, accusing local and external parties of being behind them.

Daoud's statements came after returning displaced people to the city were subjected to assaults by those who had seized their homes, which included chanting racist slogans and burning cars and household furniture.

Daoud considered that these aggressions are not new to the Syrian scene, and he linked the crises the country has been witnessing since the beginning of the revolution to foreign interventions, which he said seek to achieve their interests at the expense of the Syrian people.

He added that the recurrence of violent events, from the coast through Sweida to Rojava, drives Syrians toward sectarian, religious, and ideological conflicts, weakening the trust between citizens and the government, which serves external parties seeking to fragment Syria.

He saw that the transitional government has not yet been able to impose security and stability in the areas where it is present, amid the continuation of economic, political, and security crises.

Daoud described what the returning families experienced as a trap, and accused the director of the Girê Spî area and the Raqqa governor, along with external parties, particularly the Turkish intelligence, of being involved in creating the conditions that preceded the attacks and convincing the Kurdish families to return.

He said, "These people prepared the ground and convinced the Kurds to return to Kobanî."

Farhan Dawood saw that the transitional government's reaction to the attacks against the Kurds in their original regions does not meet the aspirations of the Syrian people in general and the Kurds in particular, and that the continuation of this situation does not bode well for the future of Syria.

Daoud accused the General Security forces of standing by as spectators during the assault on the returning Kurdish displaced people in Girê Spî, saying they did not intervene to stop the attacks, "as if they had orders not to intervene."

He considered that these assaults contradict the January 29 agreement, which stipulates the return of all displaced persons to their homes, and accused the transitional government and those in charge of the integration file of procrastinating in following up on the return file and not dealing with it with the required seriousness.

He also saw that the transitional government does not have actual control over the northern regions, that the Turkish intelligence manages those areas, and that the public security forces and officials affiliated with the transitional government receive their orders from the Turkish government.

Daoud said that the attacks against the Kurds in Girê Spî, and previously in Ras al-Ain, aim to send a message that the return of the displaced to their original areas is difficult or impossible.

He warned that the repetition of these assaults puts the integration process at risk, and that sabotaging this process is one of their goals. He emphasized that the success of integration requires a democratic mindset based on the concept of a democratic nation and peaceful coexistence.

Daoud emphasized that incitement and racism toward other components do not serve the Syrian people, but rather deepen the division among Syrians and close the door to attempts at national dialog.

Daoud pointed out that the residents in the Kurdish homes in Girê Spî and  Ras al-Ain came from other Syrian provinces and are not the original inhabitants of the two areas, and that the displacement of the original residents occurred in front of the international community and the Syrian government.

He emphasized that Syria needs to activate the law and draft a permanent democratic constitution, along with the solidarity of the region's peoples to build a democratic Syria that accommodates all Syrians, and that these steps are necessary to save the country.

ANHA


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