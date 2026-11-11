Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability

Residents of the city of Qamishlo have protested against rising fuel prices, calling for price reductions and improvements to their living conditions.

Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability
Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability
Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability
Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability
Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability
Protests in Qamishlo demand lower fuel prices, better availability
NEWS
11 November, 2026   18:33
NEWS DESK
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Today, the city of Qamishlo witnessed a protest under the slogan, "Enough with high prices... enough exploitation... we want a dignified life." Dozens of local residents and shop owners participated, demanding urgent solutions to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, most notably the provision of heating fuel at prices affordable to the public, as winter approaches.

Protesters held signs calling for lower fuel prices, guaranteed fuel availability, improved living conditions, and a reliable electricity supply, all amid soaring prices and the increasing difficulty of obtaining basic necessities.

Participants chanted slogans urging swift action to address the economic situation, emphasizing that the high cost of fuel and frequent power outages have exhausted the population and directly impacted their daily lives.

This protest is part of a series of demonstrations taking place across cities in the Jazira region, demanding solutions to the fuel and electricity crises, a curb on rising prices, and an improvement in living conditions.

ANHA


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