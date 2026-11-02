More than 140 students continue their study despite obstacles Politician: repeated assaults threaten integration process; hinders IDPs return Turkish plastic greenhouse project in Tartous raises questions Serê Kaniyê Camp displaced people remain determined to return home Hawar News Agency Plan – 2 November 2026 Mazloum Abdi: Syria’s stability requires Kurdish participation Unidentified aircraft carry out airstrikes in Daraa Countryside Shooting in Homs leaves one person dead Film Screening in Tel Tamer marks international day of solidarity with Kobani 12th anniversary of World Kobani Day marked in Vienna SANA: Plot to target Baniyas Refinery foiled Israeli forces detain individual in rural Daraa Governor of Hasakah, WHO representative discuss needs of health sector Kobani marks World Solidarity Day