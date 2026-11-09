Hawar News Agency Plan – 10 November 2026 Heavy clashes in Wadi Barada, Damascus Countryside Explosion near road security Vehicle in eastern Deir ez-Zor Countryside Two children injured by war remnants in Tal Tamr Intensive Israeli UAVs flights over skies of Quneitra-Daraa Death of 3 children in landmine explosion west of Palmyra 6 dead and 12 injured in explosion at steel factory in western Turkey Syrian Parliament approves repeal of barriers to justice Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities Heating diesel priced at 115 S.P per liter Barzani urges PUK to engage in dialogue Man's body found near Syrian-Turkish border west of Zerkan Gas production halted at Khor Mor field in Southern Kurdistan Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, checkpoint set up in Quneitra countryside