Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities

Syrian Presidential Advisor Mazloum Abdi discussed, during a meeting with a number of medical students at the Rojava University, the mechanisms for the integration of colleges and universities and the ways to ensure the continuity of the educational process and protect students' rights.

Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities
Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities
Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities
Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities
Mazloum Abdi discusses with Rojava University students' mechanisms for integration of universities
NEWS
9 November, 2026   17:13
NEWS DESK
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The Syrian presidential advisor, Mazloum Abdi, met today with a number of medical students at the University of Rojava to discuss the mechanisms for the integration of colleges and universities and the ways to ensure the continuity of the educational process and protect students' rights.

During the meeting, Mazloum Abdi listened to the students' opinions, their demands, and the difficulties they face, and exchanged views with them on developing education and improving its quality, ensuring the continuation of their academic pursuits.

ANHA 

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