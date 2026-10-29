 "warning statement regarding dangers of drugs"

Kongra Star and the residents of the Qadurbek neighborhood in the city of Qamishlo have issued a statement warning against the dangers of drug abuse. They emphasized that drugs pose a threat to society and called upon the relevant authorities to take action to combat them.

 "warning statement regarding dangers of drugs"
NEWS
29 October, 2026   19:14
NEWS DESK
+

On October 28, 2026, in the city of Al-Darbasiyah, a young man under the influence of narcotics killed three members of his own family and injured a fourth, before subsequently taking his own life. This incident has once again brought to the forefront the dangers of drug abuse and its grave impact on society.

In the wake of this incident, Kongra Star organized a gathering in the Qadurbek neighborhood of Qamishlo to issue a statement in front of the "Martyr Shiyar" Commune, with the participation of the organization’s members and local residents. The participating women held signs that read: "Drugs are not a source of pleasure; they are a graveyard for families," and "One-time use leads to a thousand years of regret." Siwan Ali, a member of Kongra Star, read a statement which said:

"An individual under the influence of drugs has turned his own family members into victims. This is not merely a crime; it is the consequence of a poison seeping into our society.

As a society, we must ask: Where do these substances come from? Who brings them in? And who is selling them to our children? These drugs strip individuals of their humanity and endanger society as a whole. Today it affects one family, tomorrow a neighborhood, and the day after, an entire city. This is not pleasure it is death, leading only to bloodshed, tears, and imprisonment.

Families must keep a close watch on their children and engage in open dialogue with them. They must not remain silent; rather, they must be aware and vigilant. Furthermore, the relevant authorities must dismantle drug-trafficking networks and hold those responsible accountable.

Let the tragedy that befell this family serve as a lesson to us all; let their blood be an alarm bell that awakens society."

ANHA


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