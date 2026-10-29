Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire

A dialogue session titled “No to Stray Bullets on Any Occasion” in Hasakah called for an end to random gunfire during celebrations, tougher penalties for those responsible for injuries, greater public awareness, and support for the injured and their families.

Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
Hasakah dialogue urges crackdown on celebratory gunfire
NEWS
29 October, 2026   17:01
HASAKAH
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The Social and Developmental Services Foundation for Women, in cooperation with al-Khabour Medical Hospital, organised a dialogue session titled “No to Stray Bullets on Any Occasion” to conclude a campaign launched by the foundation on the 25th of this month to raise public awareness of the dangers of indiscriminate gunfire and protect civilian lives.

The session was held at the foundation’s centre on al-Firdaws Street in Hasakah, with the participation of representatives of civil institutions, councils and communes. It addressed six aspects of the issue, covering the foundation’s role as well as religious, legal, medical, security and tribal perspectives.

The session was moderated by Noura Omer, an administrator at the Social and Developmental Services Foundation for Women; Kholoud Kheder, an administrator at the Directorate of Religious Endowments; lawyer Fariha Omer; Maha Hejo, an administrator at al-Khabour Medical Hospital; Hussein Ahmed, an administrator with the Internal Security Forces; and Akrem Mahshoush, an adviser to the Al-Jebbour tribe.

“Joy should never come at the expense of others’ safety”

At the opening of the session, Noura Omer stressed that indiscriminate gunfire at weddings, celebrations, success parties and graduation ceremonies poses a threat to civilian lives and can turn a moment of joy into a tragedy that affects an entire family.

She said the campaign carries a clear message: celebrations must never put others’ lives at risk, and no occasion should come at the expense of the safety of children, families and the community.

Emphasis on protecting lives and promoting social responsibility

From a religious perspective, Kholoud Kheder addressed the prohibition on harming others and the importance of preserving human life. She stressed individuals’ responsibility to protect people’s lives and property and promote security, compassion and tolerance.

She emphasized that respecting people, preserving their dignity and protecting their lives and property are fundamental principles of Islam, urging people to avoid practices that cause harm or constitute aggression.

For her part, lawyer Fariha Omer addressed the legal aspects, stressing that indiscriminate gunfire threatens citizens’ safety and community stability.

She pointed to provisions in the Syrian Penal Code that criminalize firing gunshots without justification in populated areas. These include Article 738 of the General Penal Code, as amended by Legislative Decree No. 148 of 1949 and subsequent amendments, which criminalities unjustified gunfire in populated areas and amends the penalty stipulated in Article 737.

1. A fine of 10,000 Syrian pounds, along with the confiscation of seized weapons and ammunition, in accordance with Article 728.

2. The possibility of imposing custodial detention if a person is injured. In such cases, Article 738 applies based on the act itself; an actual injury is not required for the article to apply.

Article 11 of the Law on Arms and Ammunition also prohibits firing weapons and firearms in residential areas and gathering places, such as parties, camps, industrial zones and oil facilities. It also prohibits obtaining a weapon for purposes other than those for which it was licensed.

Article 42 sets out the penalties for violating Article 11: imprisonment for between 10 months and one year, a fine ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 Syrian pounds, or either of these penalties. This provision applies to licensed weapons.

What if the weapon is unlicensed?

In this case, a separate offence is committed in addition to the offence of firing a weapon. The penalty varies depending on the type of weapon and ammunition.

For example:

- Possession or carrying of a non-licensable military weapon: Temporary imprisonment for 7 to 10 years and a fine ranging from 2 million to 3 million Syrian pounds.

- Possession or carrying of an unlicensed military pistol: Imprisonment for 2 to 6 years and a fine ranging from 250,000 to 1 million Syrian pounds.

Medical and psychological consequences for the injured and their families

In the medical session, Maha Hejo, an administrator at al-Khabour Hospital, discussed the physical and psychological effects of stray-bullet injuries, noting that such incidents leave a profound impact on both families and medical staff.

She stressed the importance of raising public awareness of the dangers of such practices, pointing out that these injuries can result in death or permanent disability, turning occasions of joy into tragedies that affect entire families.

Community awareness and the role of security forces and tribal leaders

For his part, Hussein Ahmed, an administrator with the Internal Security Forces, stressed the importance of community awareness in curbing indiscriminate gunfire. He emphasized that protecting civilian lives and promoting security and stability are among the key responsibilities of the Internal Security Forces.

Ahmed linked the spread of drugs to the misuse of weapons and called for shared responsibility in addressing these phenomena and limiting their consequences.

From the tribal perspective, Akrem Mahshoush, an adviser to the Al-Jebbour tribe, said that women bear a heavy burden as a result of such incidents, particularly when a son or husband is injured.

He stressed the need to foster a sense of responsibility towards members of the community and avoid practices that put their lives at risk.

The seminar also featured a video about a person who had suffered the consequences of being injured by a stray bullet. This was followed by an open discussion in which attendees raised questions and discussed ways to curb the phenomenon.

Recommendations on awareness, accountability and support for the injured

The seminar concluded with a set of recommendations, most notably:

- Calling for a complete halt to gunfire at all occasions and continuing to raise public awareness of its dangers.

- Strengthening the role of dignitaries and families in raising awareness and expanding cooperation among institutions to address this phenomenon.

- Promoting religious discourse and organizing religious and social awareness seminars and lectures that emphasize the importance of protecting human lives.

- Following up on injury cases, calling for tougher penalties for those responsible, and requiring them to cover medical treatment costs and compensate for the damage caused.

- Providing medical, nursing and psychological support to injured people and their families, as well as financial assistance to families unable to afford treatment.

- Emphasizing compliance with laws, traffic regulations and preventive measures, while strengthening cooperation between families and the relevant authorities to protect citizens and promote security and stability.

ANHA


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